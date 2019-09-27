



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a great weekend in Pittsburgh to have The Great Race — but this means road closures and detours will be in place.

Some superhumans are taking on the task of running up and down Pittsburgh hills, closing several roads in the area.

The Junior Great Race will take place on Saturday, and the Great Race 5k and 10k will take place Sunday.

The 5k will start at 8 a.m. in Oakland. The 10k will step off at 9:30 a.m. in Squirrel Hill.

The following closures will be in place as runners take to the streets:

Beechwood Boulevard to Forbes Avenue at Morewood Avenue — 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Forbes Avenue and Morewood Avenue to Fifth Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard — 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Fifth Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard to Fifth Avenue and ramp to Boulevard of the Allies — 6:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Fifth Avenue and ramp to Boulevard of the Allies to Commonwealth Place and Liberty Avenue — 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In addition to road closures, there will also be Port Authority bus detours.

The affected bus routes are:

13-Bellevue, 15-Charles, 16-Brighton, 17-Shadeland

21-Coraopolis, 22-McCoy, 24-West Park

26-Chartiers, 27-Fairywood

28X-Airport Flyer, G2-West Busway

31-Bridgeville

38-Green Tree

The detours each route will take, along with modified stops, are listed on Port Authority’s website in detail.