PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — RADical Days are back, giving Pittsburghers free admission to cultural and educational institutions.
RADical Days happen a couple of weeks every fall and begin Thursday before ending Oct. 13.
The events celebrate the Allegheny Regional Asset District.
Some of the highlights are free admission to Soldiers and Sailors, the Heinz History Center, the Andy Warhol Museum, the Carnegie Science Center and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
For a full list of the week’s free events, click here.
