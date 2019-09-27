PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A legendary Pittsburgh Steelers game was named of the greatest in NFL history.
On Friday night, the Steelers’ Twitter account shared that the team’s 1995 AFC Championship game against the Indianapolis Colts was tabbed as the 87th game on the NFL 100 Greatest Games countdown.
🙅♂️
#87 on the #NFL100 Greatest Games countdown ➡️ 1995 AFC Championship vs. the Colts. pic.twitter.com/farMwRXe8E
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 28, 2019
The Steelers beat the Colts 20-16 at Three Rivers Stadium behind a touchdown from Bam Morris with 1 minute, 34 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter that put the Steelers ahead.
The Colts failed a last-second hail mary.
Aaron Bailey nearly won the game for the Colts, dropping the hail-mary attempt
“I saw it was an incomplete pass and the depths of depression went to the ultimate stage of excitement,” former Steeler Kevin Greene told the NFL Network in an attached video to the tweet.
The NFL’s website says the list is a celebration of the NFL’s 100th season and features the “greatest moments, milestone, and people that have shaped this great game over the last hundred years.”
You must log in to post a comment.