QUEBEC (KDKA) — The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is retiring Sidney Crosby’s number.
The league made the announcement Friday night on its website.
Crosby’s No. 87 will be retired across the league starting in the 2020-21 season, the league announced.
Crosby’s jersey retirement ceremony with the Rimouski Océanic was Friday night.
Crosby played two seasons with the team, totaling 303 career points.
The current Penguins star was the No. 1 pick in the QMJHL’s 2003 Entry Draft.
