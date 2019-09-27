  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jersey Retirement, Local TV, Pittsburgh Penguins, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Sidney Crosby


QUEBEC (KDKA) — The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is retiring Sidney Crosby’s number.

The league made the announcement Friday night on its website.

Crosby’s No. 87 will be retired across the league starting in the 2020-21 season, the league announced.

Crosby’s jersey retirement ceremony with the Rimouski Océanic was Friday night.

Crosby played two seasons with the team, totaling 303 career points.

The current Penguins star was the No. 1 pick in the QMJHL’s 2003 Entry Draft.

Comments