



SPRINGFIELD, Va. (KDKA)– A sixth-grader at Immanuel Christian School says this isn’t the first time she’s been bullied by her peers.

Amari Allen told WJLA that three boys approached her on the playground at school on Monday, September 23.

Two of the boys restrained her to the ground while the third boy took a pair of scissors and cut her hair.

“They put my hands around my back, put their hands over my mouth and started to cut my hair,” said Allen.

She said the boys called her names like ‘ugly’ and ‘nappy’.

Cynthia Allen, Amari’s grandmother, didn’t expect her granddaughter would encounter situations like this at a private Chrisitan school.

“I never thought of bullying being a part of the curriculum.”

A police report as been filed and the family has met with the school board at Immanuel Christian School, but they feel that not much was resolved.

The school released a statement saying: “We are deeply disturbed by the allegations being made, and are in communication with the family of the alleged victim to gather information and provide whatever support we can. We have also reached out to law enforcement to ask them to conduct a thorough investigation.”

WJLA says the school told the family to pray about the incident, but have taken no further actions.