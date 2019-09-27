  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A cool start in the morning, but the temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s again today.

The normal high temperature is 70 degrees, so today’s high is about 5-10 degrees warmer than usual.

Plenty of sunshine will be in the forecast for Friday night high school football games.

The weekend brings warm temperatures with highs expected in the 80s and possibly some storms.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

The showers and possible thunderstorms come late Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

The warm weekend temperatures will continue into most of next week until a cool down comes late in the week.

