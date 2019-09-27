



— An Oregon woman who allegedly fed co-workers bean dip laced with methamphetamine was suspended from her job and faces criminal charges, investigators said.

Cassandra Medina-Hernandez, 38, was working in the deli at the Jefferson Thriftway grocery store in Jefferson on Sept. 9 when she allegedly put meth into a serving of bean dip, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

A co-worker of Medina-Hernandez went to the deli to get some food for her lunch break, according to probable cause documents. She said Medina-Hernandez let her try the bean dip she was making.

The victim said she liked the dip so much that she took some home to eat during her break, CBS affiliate KOIN reported. She told investigators she thought the dip tasted funny but she didn’t think much of it.

She said she started to feel sick and unsteady when she went back to work a short time later. She was taken to a hospital where tests suggested she had meth in her system.

Deputies believe at least one other employee ate the dip from the same dish suspected of being contaminated but have “no reason to believe” any customers were served contaminated food.

Medina-Hernandez was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, recklessly endangering another person and causing another person to ingest a controlled substance. Bail was set at $500,000.

She was previously convicted of delivery and possession of meth, fourth-degree assault and third-degree robbery, the Statesman Journal reported.