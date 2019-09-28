PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A well-known community activist is the latest person facing charges in connection with a brawl at a Pittsburgh gas station.

Amber Sloan has been a part of the protests that started last Saturday at the Exxon station in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood after two African-American women were assaulted by three store employees who are facing charges.

A video Sloan posted was brought to the attention of Pittsburgh police.

According to the criminal complaint, the video posted on Wednesday threatened violence against Scott Hill, one of the employees charged in the assault last week.

It claims Sloan posted the video on a backup Facebook page stating why her main page was taken down.

Investigators say Sloan identified herself in the video.

Officers spoke with Hill who says he is aware of the video, and now fears for his life and is afraid to leave his home.

Sloan is facing a summons for harassment.