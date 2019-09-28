Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A few showers move through early Saturday with warm temperature in the lower to mid-80s for highs this afternoon.
An approaching cold front could touch off more showers and a thunderstorm in spots late afternoon into early evening. The best timeline for this would be 5-9pm.
Sunday brings dry weather and lower 80s and the heat lingers all week before a strong cold front drops temperatures back to normal next weekend.
