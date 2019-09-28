  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    12:00 PMMission Unstoppable
    12:30 PMPet Vet Dream Team
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Kristin Emery
Filed Under:Kristin Emery, Local TV, Pittsburgh Weather, Showers, Storms


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A few showers move through early Saturday with warm temperature in the lower to mid-80s for highs this afternoon.

An approaching cold front could touch off more showers and a thunderstorm in spots late afternoon into early evening. The best timeline for this would be 5-9pm.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Sunday brings dry weather and lower 80s and the heat lingers all week before a strong cold front drops temperatures back to normal next weekend.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments