PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A new borough building designed to look like a train station was dedicated in Pitcairn on Saturday.
A number of elected officials were on hand, as well as board members from the Gilliand Foundation, which made a generous donation toward the building.
Once one of the largest railyards in the world, Pitcairn is now Norfolk Southern’s hub for intermodal transit in Western Pennsylvania.
The design for the new borough building was inspired by Pitcairn’s rail history.
