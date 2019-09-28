SOUTH FAYETTE (KDKA) — County Police have arrested a man in connection to a September 2 homicide in South Fayette.
South Fayette Police requested the assistance of Allegheny County Police when they found a person deceased inside a home on Olde Orchard Drive during a welfare check.
After examination, the medical examiner determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma and it was ruled a homicide.
Following an investigation, police determined the victim’s son, 30-year-old David Sumney was a suspect.
Sumney was charged with receiving stolen property after it was found he was in possession of jewelry that belonged to his mother.
He is now being lodged in the Allegheny County Jail on charges of criminal homicide, robbery, theft, and abuse of a corpse.
You must log in to post a comment.