PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–State College, home to Penn State University, tops the list of best college towns in Pennsylvania, according to a report by Reviews.org.
The list of college towns was narrowed down to cities with fewer than 250,000 residents.
Then, Census Bureau data was used to analyze the overall population, student population, rental costs, college education rates, transportation access, unemployment rates, and yes, bar availability.
Also taken into consideration were the cost of living, unemployment rates for 20 to 24-year-olds, and easy access to the city.
