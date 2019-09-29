



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – About 15,000 runners are lacing up their sneakers and getting ready to hit the Pittsburgh streets for The Great Race.

Early morning, runners and walkers gathered at the 5k start line, which begins in Oakland.

The runners will step off at 8 a.m. They’ll make their way onto Boulevard of the Allies and head downtown.

Runners and walkers are getting ready for the @GreatRacePGH 5k that starts at the top of the hour. pic.twitter.com/umLTIpukdS — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) September 29, 2019

The 10k will step off at 9:30 a.m. in Squirrel Hill before eventually heading downtown as well.

The following closures will be in place for the 42nd annual Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race:

Beechwood Boulevard to Forbes Avenue at Morewood Avenue — 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Forbes Avenue and Morewood Avenue to Fifth Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard — 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Fifth Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard to Fifth Avenue and ramp to Boulevard of the Allies — 6:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Fifth Avenue and ramp to Boulevard of the Allies to Commonwealth Place and Liberty Avenue — 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In addition to road closures, there will also be Port Authority bus detours.

The affected bus routes are:

13-Bellevue, 15-Charles, 16-Brighton, 17-Shadeland

21-Coraopolis, 22-McCoy, 24-West Park

26-Chartiers, 27-Fairywood

28X-Airport Flyer, G2-West Busway

31-Bridgeville

38-Green Tree

The detours each route will take, along with modified stops, are listed on Port Authority’s website in detail.