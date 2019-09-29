Comments
FOXBORO, Mass. (KDKA/CBS Sports) — Antonio Brown’s efforts to recoup parts of the $9 million signing bonus from the Patriots is unlikely to be resolved this season.
According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Brown filed a grievance through the NFLPA that seeks to get him paid for more than the two game checks he received from the team.
