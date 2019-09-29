Filed Under:Beechview, Local TV, Man Shot, Man Shot In Leg, Pittsburgh News, Shooting, West Liberty Avenue

BEECHVIEW (KDKA) — Police got a call for a shots fired incident in Beechview.

They say it happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 2500 Block of West Liberty Avenue.

Police say they found shell casings in a parking lot nearby.

While they were investigating, a man walked into a local hospital saying he was shot in the thigh after getting into an argument with a group of men.

He went to the hospital in stable condition.

There is no word on any arrests at this time.

