BEECHVIEW (KDKA) — Police got a call for a shots fired incident in Beechview.
They say it happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 2500 Block of West Liberty Avenue.
Police say they found shell casings in a parking lot nearby.
While they were investigating, a man walked into a local hospital saying he was shot in the thigh after getting into an argument with a group of men.
He went to the hospital in stable condition.
There is no word on any arrests at this time.
