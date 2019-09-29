Comments
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (KDKA) – A dog who spent 1,076 days at the Pennsylvania SPCA has finally found his forever home.
The Pennsylvania SPCA shared the heartwarming story of Bentley on Facebook.
Bentley spent almost three years — 1,067 days — in the shelter waiting for his family.
Finally, on Saturday, the PSPCA announced that Bentley had been adopted.
“We will miss him, but more than that, we will celebrate that we didn’t give up – you never gave up,” the post reads.
“It’s been almost three years, half of his life, but together, we did it, we found him his perfect family.
The new match is bittersweet for the shelter, but Bentley looks ecstatic to have finally found his humans.
