



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Duquesne Light Company union workers are preparing “for all options” as the deadline for a contract comes Monday.

In an update on the IBEW 29’s Duquesne Light Company page, it says the union and the company are working to reach a fair contract agreement but there are still several issues.

The union says they’re seeking improvements in wages, pensions, 401ks, vacations and health care benefits.

A federal mediator has been helping with the negotiations, the union says.

They said the deadline of Sept. 30 is quickly approaching, and that “several things can happen.”

“We will come to an agreement, the Company can lock us out, the Union can call a strike or work without a contract or both sides can agree to a contract extension while we continue to negotiate,” the union said.

They say the company, in response, “is spending a lot of money in preparation of a work stoppage.”

According to IBEW 29’s Facebook page, they represent “the hardworking men and women at Duquesne Light, First Energy, NRG energy, Port Authority of Allegheny County and the Borough of Beaver.”