



Suni

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Suni is an active and spunky girl who is ready to find her new home! She would prefer a home with an adult-only family, but might enjoy having a canine sibling. Suni knows sit, stay and more and is always eager to learn new tricks. She is also a graduate of Peaceable Paws! If you think that this gorgeous girl might be the right fit for your family, start your application now.