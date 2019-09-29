Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
Suni
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Suni is an active and spunky girl who is ready to find her new home! She would prefer a home with an adult-only family, but might enjoy having a canine sibling. Suni knows sit, stay and more and is always eager to learn new tricks. She is also a graduate of Peaceable Paws! If you think that this gorgeous girl might be the right fit for your family, start your application now.
- To find out more about how to adopt Suni, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt Opal, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt Rosie, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
Opal & Rosie
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Opal is ready for a home. As of 8/20/19, she is approximately 14-weeks-old. She was found in an abandoned house along with her friend Odessa. Very sweet, but can be shy until she gets to know you.
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
I am energetic and friendly. I love taking walks, too!
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
