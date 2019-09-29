Filed Under:Fundraiser, K9, Kaley Bastine, Local TV, Natrona Heights, New Kensingon


NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) – A 7-year-old girl’s cupcake stand raised almost $3,000 for the New Kensington Police Department’s K9 officer Deuce.

Kaley Bastine, 7, loves helping police officers — both human and K9.

Her cupcake stand was set up Saturday night at Bird Dog’s Sports Bar and Grill in Natrona Heights.

(Photo Credit: Jamie Bastine)

She raised a total of $2,889 for Officer Joe Martino and his K9 Deuce.

RELATED STORIES:

This isn’t Kaley’s first time raising a lot of money for local law enforcement.

She’s previously raised nearly $20,000 for the Harrison Police Department.

(Photo Credit: Jamie Bastine)

Her fundraising efforts began after the death of New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw, a 25-year-old who was shot and killed in 2017.

When she heard Deuce had come from the Shaw Foundation, she knew what her next fundraising project would be.

Comments