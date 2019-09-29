NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) – A 7-year-old girl’s cupcake stand raised almost $3,000 for the New Kensington Police Department’s K9 officer Deuce.
Kaley Bastine, 7, loves helping police officers — both human and K9.
Her cupcake stand was set up Saturday night at Bird Dog’s Sports Bar and Grill in Natrona Heights.
She raised a total of $2,889 for Officer Joe Martino and his K9 Deuce.
This isn’t Kaley’s first time raising a lot of money for local law enforcement.
She’s previously raised nearly $20,000 for the Harrison Police Department.
Her fundraising efforts began after the death of New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw, a 25-year-old who was shot and killed in 2017.
When she heard Deuce had come from the Shaw Foundation, she knew what her next fundraising project would be.
