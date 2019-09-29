NEW ALEXANDRIA (KDKA) — Four inmates escaped from an Ohio jail Sunday and one of them was seen in Westmoreland County today.

A manhunt is underway for the convicts and one of them was initially spotted in the area of the Westmoreland Mall.

Just a few hours later, the mall was evacuated and it was determined 24-year-old Christopher Clemente was not there.

Police also spotted him at a Sheetz along Route 22 in New Alexandria thanks to surveillance footage.

“The United States Marshall Services have offered a reward of up to $2,500 per inmate for information leading to their apprehension,” said Sheriff Matt Champlin of the Ohio Sheriff’s Office during a news conference today.

Ohio authorities have begun searching for the four inmates who escaped from the Gallia County Jail after midnight when they overpowered two female corrections officers while they were armed with at least one homemade shank.

Hours later, the manhunt’s heavy police activity zeroed in and around the Westmoreland County Mall in Greensburg after the State Police believed at least one of the escaped inmates were inside.

“At this time, I can confirm that the law enforcement authorities in the state of Pennsylvania have located the vehicle and are conducting the search for the escapees,” Sheriff Champlin added.

Shoppers in the mall reportedly became suspicious when he asked to use a girl’s cell phone.

“I know it was supposed to be a fire drill, but it wasn’t apparently,” said Ryan Gray, one of the people evacuated from Westmoreland Mall. “They were supposedly supposed to meet a ride here, which is what the guys approached the young girl about, asked to use her cell phone to see if they could call for their ride.”

Surveillance footage also revealed Clemente was seen at the Sheetz gas station in New Alexandria at the intersection of Route 22 and Route 981 around 7:15 a.m.

Police believe he is driving a grey Dodge Charger with Ohio plates “HVP8419.”

State Police are urging people in the area to stay indoors, keep their doors locked and make sure not to leave keys in their vehicles.

Greensburg Salem School District has also announced a two-hour delay on Monday morning due to the search.

“Dear parents, students and friends, as you may know from today’s news, an escaped fugitive has been active in our area today, first at the Westmoreland Mall and later at Sheetz in New Alexandria,” Superintendent Dr. Gary Peiffer said in a letter to parents. “As of this message, the fugitive has not been apprehended and may still be in the area. For the safety and security of our students and staff, school will be delayed for two hours tomorrow while the search for the fugitive continues. Our local police departments and the State Police have been working together on the search and have kept the school district updated. I will provide additional updates in the morning.”