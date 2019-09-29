Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man that they say raped a 7-year-old girl after he lured her from a Northview Heights home.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 22-year-old Juwan Mitchell is accused of luring the girl from her grandmother’s home earlier this month.
He then lured the girl into a basement where he assaulted her.
Police were able to identify Mitchell because he does have prior arrests.
He is being charged with six felonies and has not been taken into custody yet.
You must log in to post a comment.