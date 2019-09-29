Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-assigned forward Adam Johnson to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Johnson will be re-assigned to the American Hockey League, executive vice president and general manager Jim Rutherford announced Sunday.
The Penguins have re-assigned Adam Johnson to the @WBSPenguins.
More info and updated training camp roster:
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 29, 2019
The 25-year-old scored a goal and was plus-2 in the Pen’s preseason opener, but has since been benched due to a lower-body injury.
