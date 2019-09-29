Filed Under:Local TV, Penguins, Pittsburgh Penguins


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-assigned forward Adam Johnson to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Johnson will be re-assigned to the American Hockey League, executive vice president and general manager Jim Rutherford announced Sunday.

The 25-year-old scored a goal and was plus-2 in the Pen’s preseason opener, but has since been benched due to a lower-body injury.

Comments