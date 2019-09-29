



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates fired manager Clint Hurdle.

According to a news release issued by the Pirates on Sunday, they will “part ways” with Hurdle.

Pirates announce the Club and Clint Hurdle part ways. pic.twitter.com/TeUvUD3LK0 — Pirates (@Pirates) September 29, 2019

“Words cannot express how much respect and appreciation I have for Clint as a person and a leader. He was the right person at the right time to take on the enormous challenge of leading our Major League team out of an extended losing streak and piloting us to three straight Postseason appearances. We will be forever grateful for his dedication to the Pirates organization on and off the field,” said GM Neal Huntington in a press release.

Hurdle, according to the Pirates, was named the manager back in 2010 and was the 39th manager in Pirates’ history.

In his nine seasons with the Pirates, Hurdle went 735-720-1.

“This has been a challenging season on many levels. We are committed to assessing and improving upon our operations at all levels in order to return Postseason baseball to Pittsburgh,” Huntington’s statement continued to say.

Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting released the following statement: