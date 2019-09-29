PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates fired manager Clint Hurdle.
According to a news release issued by the Pirates on Sunday, they will “part ways” with Hurdle.
Pirates announce the Club and Clint Hurdle part ways. pic.twitter.com/TeUvUD3LK0
— Pirates (@Pirates) September 29, 2019
“Words cannot express how much respect and appreciation I have for Clint as a person and a leader. He was the right person at the right time to take on the enormous challenge of leading our Major League team out of an extended losing streak and piloting us to three straight Postseason appearances. We will be forever grateful for his dedication to the Pirates organization on and off the field,” said GM Neal Huntington in a press release.
Hurdle, according to the Pirates, was named the manager back in 2010 and was the 39th manager in Pirates’ history.
In his nine seasons with the Pirates, Hurdle went 735-720-1.
“This has been a challenging season on many levels. We are committed to assessing and improving upon our operations at all levels in order to return Postseason baseball to Pittsburgh,” Huntington’s statement continued to say.
Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting released the following statement:
“I have a great deal of appreciation for everything Clint has done for the Pittsburgh Pirates and our community. Clint is not only a great baseball man, he is a great family man. His leadership, inspiration, advice and friendship has helped make me a better person, as he has for so many others. It has been an honor to work with him for the past nine seasons.
“While we felt it was time to make a change at the managerial level, I strongly believe that Neal Huntington and the leadership team that he has assembled are the right people to continue to lead our baseball operations department.”
“This has easily been the most difficult season of my tenure. Today we announced that we are parting ways with Clint, but make no mistake about it, this is by no means a statement that our shortcomings are solely Clint’s fault. The entire organization is accountable and that begins with me.”
“Neal and his leadership team are well into an extensive review of every element of our baseball operations. In addition, as an organization, we need to improve in the ways we connect with our fans.”
“It is very clear that we need to and will be better. There is no quick fix, but we are absolutely committed to the task. I believe we can and will achieve it.”
