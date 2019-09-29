Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In May 2019, Jack was born prematurely with no heartbeat.
Ross/West View EMS paramedics and Millvale Police arrived at the parking lot where he was born and immediately began performing life-saving care.
They were able to keep him stable and get him transported to the West Penn Hospital neonatal ICU where he made a full recovery over several nights.
Friday night, some of those first responders and Jack attended the Pirates game against the Cincinnati Reds.
Since the first responders performed their heroic act in that parking lot, Jack has enjoyed a healthy life.
