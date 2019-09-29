PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Before country star Toby Keith hit the stage at Highmark Stadium Friday night, he had a surprise for a local veteran.
Brandon Rumbaugh, a Marine veteran, was wounded in Afghanistan when he stepped on an IED and lost both of his legs. Rumbaugh has since been fitted with two prosthetic legs and has become a motivational speaker.
One thing we know for sure about @tobykeith is that he loves his American Soldiers. 🇺🇸 Toby showed his gratitude for our nation’s heroes again last night, as he helped us present an all-terrain trackchair to wounded Veteran, Corporal Brandon Rumbaugh, in Pittsburgh, Pa! While with the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines in Afghanistan, Brandon stepped on an IED as he was carrying a Marine to safety, resulting in the loss of both of his legs. Following his retirement, he was awarded a Navy Commendation Medal with a V for Valor. This Marine definitely deserves all the praise that he receives! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 We thank you for serving our country Brandon! & Toby Keith, thanks for making this special moment possible!
In coordination with the Independence Fund, Toby Keith presented Rumbaugh with an all-terrain trackchair. The $16,000 adaptive wheelchair will help him get around much easier.
Rumbaugh was also commended by the Marines with a commendation medal for valor.
