UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) — Several heavy storms made their way across the area Saturday night leaving downed trees and other debris scattered around the affected areas.

In places like Upper St. Clair, the Public Works Department is offering removal of debris for local residents.

This is after power lines were down and golf ball-sized hail closed parts of Route 19 due to dangerous driving conditions.

Upper St. Clair Police Department has said that residents with debris they would like to have removed should place them on the curb with pieces no longer than six feet. They also should make sure that it does not spill over into roadways.

This will last throughout the week.

Anyone that has not had debris removed or would like other debris removed after this week are asked to call the Public Works Department at 412-231-9000 ext, 271.