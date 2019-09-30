



PITTSBURGH — Two charges have been dropped against a former teacher’s aide who is accused of bringing a gun to Westinghouse Academy in Homewood.

Charges of endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering a person were dismissed Monday during James Cole’s preliminary hearing.

Cole told police he brought the gun to school after getting into an argument with a student.

He says the student threatened to have his brother shoot him.

“He felt like that was a pretty real risk,” attorney Fred Rabner said. “And while he didn’t want to be someone that ran to the police when he didn’t have to do so, he did want to protect himself in case he was a sitting duck.”

Police say a custodian found the loaded gun on tap of a filing cabinet in a storage area.

Cole is due back in court next month for a formal arraignment.