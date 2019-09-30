



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers have inducted their 2019 Hall of Honor Class. Former Steelers Hines Ward and Bill Cowher talked to KDKA about what the induction means to them.

The full 2019 class — Elbie Nickel, Larry Brown, Bill Cowher and Hines Ward — gave interviews in the Pitt Panthers locker room at Heinz Field on Monday.

“This city is a special place. I’m blessed to have come here in ’92,” former head coach and Crafton native Cowher said.

Cowher won’t be coaching Monday night’s game against the Bengals, but he does miss being on the sidelines. Cowher was a head coach from 1992 to 2006. He won 149 games, eight division titles and made it to the playoffs ten times.

“You miss game day, you miss the camaraderie, the build-up to the game, the yelling at the refs and the back-and-forth,” Cowher said.

“But it was just the competition, the three hours that you go out there and compete against each other, and when it’s all said as done, as a result, it’s there, and you move on to the next week.”

“And the one thing about this place and this city, you know, they take it personally. Winning is personal to the people here because they care a lot about that.”

Cowher was once 0-3 in his career. His advice for the Steelers: “You win one game.”

“You win one game, you put your head down right now and play every series and take every opportunity because you never know what play can really have an influence in this game,” he said.

Hines Ward remains humble, even after his induction to the Hall of Honor.

Ward was a wide receiver for the team from 1998 to 2011. He was named Super Bowl XL MVP and was the team’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

“I mean, I was so giggly, like a kid. You know, a third-rounder back from 1998, I never thought I would be recognized as one of the great players to wear the black and gold,” he said.

“So seeing my picture up there amongst some of the great fraternity of brothers that wore the uniform before me, and some that I played with, was just awesome. It’s kind of cool just knowing your legacy will last forever in the Hall of Honor and just seeing my face among the many other greats wearing the black and gold is awesome.”

Ward said he takes great pride in sticking with the same team for his entire career.

Larry Brown and Elbie Nickel were also inducted into the Hall of Honor.

Brown was a tight end and tackle from 1971 to 1984. He spent 14 seasons with the Steelers and was one of only 22 players to win four Super Bowls during the 1970s dynasty.

Nickel was a tight end from 1947 to 1957. He ended his career with 329 receptions, which ranks second in team history for a tight end.

The four Pittsburgh greats will be honored at Monday’s game against the Bengals.