Comments
BALTIMORE (KDKA)– After leaving Pittsburgh to play with Philadelphia, L.J. Fort is now a member of the Baltimore Ravens.
Fort was released by the Eagles last week, after signing a three-year $5.5 million contract with Philly in the 2019 offseason. The Ravens announced they signed the free agent Monday.
“We have signed linebacker L.J. Fort to the 53-man roster.”
We have signed linebacker L.J. Fort to the 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/VQBAq5oJQI
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 30, 2019
Fort played with the Steelers from 2015 to 2018. He was used a lot as a middle linebacker for the Steelers last season.
In his eight-year career, Fort has posted 85 tackles with three sacks, a fumble recovery, an interception and a defensive touchdown.
You must log in to post a comment.