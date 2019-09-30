  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, L.J. Fort, NFL, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers

BALTIMORE (KDKA)– After leaving Pittsburgh to play with Philadelphia, L.J. Fort is now a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

Fort was released by the Eagles last week, after signing a three-year $5.5 million contract with Philly in the 2019 offseason. The Ravens announced they signed the free agent Monday.

“We have signed linebacker L.J. Fort to the 53-man roster.”

Fort played with the Steelers from 2015 to 2018. He was used a lot as a middle linebacker for the Steelers last season.

In his eight-year career, Fort has posted 85 tackles with three sacks, a fumble recovery, an interception and a defensive touchdown.

Comments