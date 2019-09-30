



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed a new bill that would allow the motto “In God We Trust” to be displayed in schools.

House Bill 1602 was proposed by Representative Cris Dush, a Republican serving Jefferson County and part of Indiana County.

Dush’s proposal would allow the phrase “In God We Trust” in classrooms or other places throughout school buildings.

The bill doesn’t require schools to display the motto, just encourages it.

“The motto ‘In God We Trust’ is part of the history and heritage of the United States. On April 22, 2014, we celebrated the 150th Anniversary of our national motto “In God We Trust” on our coins,” Dush said in a memo about the bill.

Dush also says, “The display of our nation’s motto may take the form of mounted plaques or artwork from a student contest that will be prominently displayed in each school building.”

Representative Dush first pushed for the legislation in 2015.