HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A Jefferson County Constable and candidate for sheriff is being charged with allegedly trying to force a woman to have sex with him in order to avoid arrest.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the charges against 56-year-old Paul Pape on Monday.

The attorney general’s office says the victim reached out to Pape to see if she had an outstanding warrant.

There was an active warrant for the victim’s arrest, but Pape allegedly told the woman there was no warrant.

The victim, according to the attorney general’s office, claims Pape then drove her to his house, where he eventually told her about the warrant.

Pape allegedly told the woman he could make her warrant go away if she had sex with him.

The attorney general’s office also says Pape touched the victim inappropriately, despite her reportedly telling him that she didn’t like to be touched.

“The defendant is a Constable who is sworn to protect the people of Jefferson County, but instead he is charged with assaulting a community member and attempting to coerce her into having sex with him to avoid arrest,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a press release.

This victim may not be the only one assaulted by Pape.

“We believe there may be other victims. If you have additional information about Paul Pape, please call our hotline at 833-937-1036. We will listen to you and work to deliver justice. My Office will investigate and prosecute anyone who abuses their authority, no matter what position of power they may hold.”

Pape is charged with indecent assault, official oppression and obstruction of the administration of the law.

Anyone with information regarding Pape is asked to call 833-937-1036.