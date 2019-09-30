Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– If you’re looking for a seasonal job, this opportunity is for you.
Officials say all Kohl’s stories in the Pittsburgh-area will be hosting a national hiring day event on Saturday, October 5.
Candidates will have the chance to walk in, apply and interview for available positions. Some may receive verbal offers on the spot.
Kohl’s is currently hoping to fill more than 860 seasonal positions in the Pittsburgh-area.
Use the Kohl’s Store Locator to find a location near you.
Visit KohlsCareers.com/OurJobs for more information on available positions.
