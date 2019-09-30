



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man wanted for the alleged rape of a 7-year-old girl in the city’s Northview Heights section is in police custody.

According to court paperwork, police have arrested 22-year-old Juwan Mitchell.

He is facing several charges, including kidnapping and rape.

According to the criminal complaint, Mitchell approached the victim outside of her grandmother’s house on Hazlett Street earlier this month.

Police say he told the little girl he was her “uncle” and asked if she wanted to go to the store with him.

The girl went with Mitchell, who instead is accused of taking her to a home she did not know. Police say he took her to a basement bathroom, locked the door and assaulted her.

When police later arrived at the scene, Mitchell was already gone.

Police officers were able to identify him from surveillance video because of his prior arrests.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.