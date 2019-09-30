



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Pennsylvanians have one more week to apply for a new voter registration or make changes to an existing one.

With November election season quickly approaching, voters need to be registered before next week’s Oct. 7 deadline.

To make registration easier, online voter registration applications are available.

For the first time, absentee ballots are also available online for Pennsylvania residents.

In order to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 5 municipal elections, Pennsylvania residents have until next Monday to either get a voter registration or make sure their current registration is updated with any changes.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 29, but the Department of State encourages voters using absentee ballots to submit their’s “well before the deadline.”

You can apply online here or check your voter registration status here.