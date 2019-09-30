PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In a move to stash backup goalie Casey DeSmith in the minors, the Penguins have placed him on waivers.

The Pens decided to keep Tristan Jarry as the primary backup goalie to Matt Murray as the 2019 season is set to begin later this week.

DeSmith accrued a 15-11-5 record in 2018, with a 2.75 GAA. He carries a $1.25 million cap hit on the three-year contract. Meanwhile Jarry, who played most of the season in the AHL last year, is set to become a free agent next offseason. The move potentially was made in an effort to get the Penguins under the 2019 salary cap.

There are also a few notable former Penguins that have found themselves on waivers Monday afternoon, including former first-round pick Daniel Sprong, who was traded to the Anaheim Ducks last year for defenseman Marcus Pettersson.

