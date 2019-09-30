



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Did you grab your umbrella before you left the house this morning? It’s a gloomy start to the day in Pittsburgh as rain falls across the area.

Most of the rain will fall before noon with a couple of scattered showers sticking around into the afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for parts of Allegheny County through 10:15 a.m. after nearly an inch and a quarter of rain fell this morning.

The rain is due to a warm front lifting through the area.

Sunday’s high in Pittsburgh hit 75 degrees, with highs likely to be a little warmer than that today. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is forecasting a high of 79 for today with morning rain coming to an end region wide by 3 p.m.

Clouds stay in place through at least 4 p.m. with some clear skies working their way in to places south of I-70 after 3 p.m. With the warm front moving through, temperatures become brutal starting Tuesday with highs well into the 80s. Tuesday’s high is expected to hit 86 degrees.

Wednesday’s high could hit 88, with Thursday’s pre-frontal temperatures nearing 90 degrees as well.

Things then get whacky as we head into Friday.

A cool front on Thursday afternoon will bring a rain and storm chance with some really cold temperatures being forecast from model data on Friday.

Smiley says he would not be surprised to see model data flatten out and be more seasonal as we get close to Friday, but as of now we could be looking at afternoon temperatures near 50 degrees Thursday. This could make for a difference over 24 hours of nearly 40 degrees.

This cool air won’t be in place very long with highs in the mid-60s for Saturday afternoon and 70s for Sunday.

