PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Rivers Casino celebrated the grand opening of the BetRivers Sportsbook– just in time for the Steelers vs. Bengals Monday night game.
If you missed the grand opening, you can watch it here:
The BetRivers Sportsbook that opened today is located in the middle of the casino floor; the previous location of Levels Lounge.
The new renovations include two 50.5′ x 7′ LED monitors, 24 flat-screen, high-def 86″ monitors with sports programming, and cushioned seating.
Guests can now place their bets in the new sportsbook with six sportswriter windows and 33 self-service kiosks.
Chris Ravello, from Baden, said,” he personally doesn’t bet on sports, but he”ll definitely be back.”
