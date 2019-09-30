  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hit and Run, Local TV, Slippery Rock, Slippery Rock Police

SLIPPERY ROCK (KDKA) — The Slippery Rock Borough Police Department is investigating two hit-and-run incidents.

The department said the incidents occurred over the past week.

The first incident involved an early to mid-2000s Chevy Trailblazer that is tan or beige. The vehicle should be missing a passenger-side mirror and have damage to the front passenger side.

The second incident involved a white SUV that police say could possibly be a Nissan.

The second car should have moderate to heavy damage on the passenger side front bumper and its passenger side.

The vehicle may have paint transfer from the vehicle that it hit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-794-6388.

Comments