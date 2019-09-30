Comments
SLIPPERY ROCK (KDKA) — The Slippery Rock Borough Police Department is investigating two hit-and-run incidents.
The department said the incidents occurred over the past week.
The first incident involved an early to mid-2000s Chevy Trailblazer that is tan or beige. The vehicle should be missing a passenger-side mirror and have damage to the front passenger side.
The second incident involved a white SUV that police say could possibly be a Nissan.
The second car should have moderate to heavy damage on the passenger side front bumper and its passenger side.
The vehicle may have paint transfer from the vehicle that it hit.
Anyone with information is asked to call 724-794-6388.
