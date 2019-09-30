



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 0-3 start to the 2019 season has some fans on edge.

Tailgating before a Steelers game is always an event, but on Monday night, it clicked up a notch as the Steelers are looking for their first win.

“This is a big deal,” one fan said Monday. “They need to get a win.”

Steelers fans are optimistic heading into Monday’s game.

One reason is the Bengals, who are also 0-3 this season.

The other is starting quarterback Mason Rudolph.

“A repeat of Ben, from the younger days,” one Steelers fan said.

Fans’ nerves will be eased if the Steelers pick up their first win of the season.

But a loss to the Bengals will cut deep.

“This game is going to be really painful if they lose this won,” one fan said.