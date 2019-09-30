



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It doesn’t get any more Pittsburgh than this: a giant parking chair right outside of Heinz Field.

VisitPITTSBURGH’s 8-foot-tall parking chair is already saving a spot outside Heinz Field as the Steelers get ready to take on the Bengals Monday night.

Find The Big Chair! VisitPITTSBURGH’s 8-Foot Parking Chair will be set for Monday Night Football on Monday, September 30, 2019 outside of Heinz Field on the corner of North Shore Dr. and Art Rooney Ave. #HereWeGo! #LovePGH Pull Up a Chair: https://t.co/uTu74eUJtY pic.twitter.com/vgOoW4mfaN — Visit Pittsburgh (@vstpgh) September 30, 2019

Pittsburghers will be able to see the chair outside of Heinz Field on the corner of North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue.

The chair is so tall, there are steps leading up to it.

The giant parking chair is part of VisitPITTSBURGH’s “Pull Up A Chair” campaign.

Pittsburghers are known for being welcoming neighbors as well as using fold-out chairs to reserve their spots, so the giant parking chair embodies the Steel City well.