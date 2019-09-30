Filed Under:Art Rooney Avenue, Heinz Field, Local TV, North Shore Drive, Parking Chair, Visit Pittsburgh


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It doesn’t get any more Pittsburgh than this: a giant parking chair right outside of Heinz Field.

VisitPITTSBURGH’s 8-foot-tall parking chair is already saving a spot outside Heinz Field as the Steelers get ready to take on the Bengals Monday night.

Pittsburghers will be able to see the chair outside of Heinz Field on the corner of North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue.

The chair is so tall, there are steps leading up to it.

The giant parking chair is part of VisitPITTSBURGH’s “Pull Up A Chair” campaign.

Pittsburghers are known for being welcoming neighbors as well as using fold-out chairs to reserve their spots, so the giant parking chair embodies the Steel City well.

