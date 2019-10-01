Comments
HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police and medics were called to a Harmar Township motel for an incident where two people were transported to the hospital.
The incident happened at the Valley Motel on Freeport Road.
The Harmar Township Police Chief said there was a family dispute at the motel, where two men got into an argument and stabbed each other.
It is not known if the two men who were stabbed are related.
The condition of the two people transported to the hospital is also unknown.
Police are investigating.
