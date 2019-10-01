ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State Police are investigating after a PFA violation ended with a body recovered from a burning garage.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Butler, they responded to a house in Allegheny Township, Butler County for reports of a Protection from Abuse violation on Monday morning.

The victim told police the suspect was at her house with a rifle. Police say while she was calling 911, the suspect walked towards a garage that was detached from the garage.

According to police, the victim then heard a gunshot and saw smoke billowing from the garage. She says she got to a neighbor’s house to get help.

When State Police arrived, they say they cleared the main residence and determined that the suspect was most likely inside the garage, which was engulfed in flames.

Once crews were able to put out the fire, State Police say in a press release that “human remains” and rifle pieces were found in the wreckage.

The investigation continues pending dental records.