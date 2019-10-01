ASPINWALL, Pa. (KDKA) – A water boil advisory is in effect for some Aspinwall residents following a water main break.
The Aspinwall Police Department put a boil water advisory into place after a water main break on Center Avenue.
The water boil advisory is in place for a few households on Center Avenue.
Those affected will be notified by the borough, the Facebook post says.
While crews repair the water main break, Allegheny County says Sixth and Ninth streets will be closed until further notice.
Aspinwall: Water main break – 600 block of Center Avenue; crews are working to effect repairs. Center Avenue will be closed between 6th Street and 9th Street until further notice.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) October 1, 2019
The police say these houses on Center Avenue are affected: 607,610,612,615,617,627,700, 702,704,706,708 and 717.
