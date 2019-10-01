Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Market District Chef Crystal Baldwin stops by with recipes to celebrate National Italian Heritage Month!
Spinach and Ricotta Gnudi
(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)
Serves: 3-4
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 cups spinach
- 16 oz ricotta
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 1 large egg yolk, beaten
- ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 1/3 cup Parmesan, grated plus more for garnish
- ½ tsp kosher salt plus more
- Pinch nutmeg
- 1 cup flour
Directions:
- Cook spinach with 2-3 tbsp water in a sauté pan over medium high heat until wilted. Remove from pan squeeze dry and chop finely.
- Mix spinach, ricotta, egg, egg yolk, pepper, Parmesan, 1/2 teaspoon salt and nutmeg in a large bowl until well combined. Add flour; stir just until combined and mixture forms a ball add more flour by the tablespoonful if it feels wet).
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil; season with salt. Using 2 large soup spoons, shape heaping tablespoonfuls of dough into football shapes and drop into the water in batches.
- Cook gnudi, stirring occasionally, until cooked through, approximately 5-6 minutes.
- Using a slotted spoon, toss gently with sautéed mushrooms and more Parmesan and serve.
Seafood Stew
(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)
Serves: 6
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 1 ½ hours
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup Market District™ extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish
- 1 fennel bulb, cored and finely chopped
- ½ cup celery ribs, finely chopped
- 1 cup onion, finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic, sliced
- 1 tbsp Market District™ dried oregano
- ½ tsp Market District™ crushed red pepper
- 1 ½ lb squid, clean cut into ½ inch rings
- 2 cups dry white wine
- 24 oz Market District™ San Marzano diced tomatoes
- 1 lemon, peel only in large strips
- Salt and black pepper
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup clam juice
- 12 mussels, scrubbed
- 12 littleneck clams, scrubbed
- 12 oz Nature’s Basket® peeled and deveined shrimp
- 12 oz skinless bronzini fillets or (other firm white fish), cut into 2-inch pieces
- 2 tbsp parsley, finely chopped
Directions:
- In a very large, casserole or Dutch oven, heat the of olive oil over medium heat. Add the fennel, celery, onion, garlic, oregano and crushed red pepper and cook, stirring frequently, until the vegetables are soft. Add the squid and cook over for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add the wine and cook until dry. Stir in the tomato and strips of lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper and cook over very low heat, stirring occasionally, until thick, approximately 30 minutes. Add the water and clam juice; bring to a boil. Remove the lemon zest. Season the broth. Add the mussels, clams and shrimp, cover and cook until the shells are just opening. Add the bronzini and cook until opaque. Stir in the parsley. Spoon the stew into deep bowls and drizzle with olive oil.
