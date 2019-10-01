Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Duquesne Incline is open as normal this morning after officials were brought in overnight to address concerns about bedbugs.
The manager of the Duquesne Incline reached out to KDKA to let everyone know that the incline opened at its regular time this morning, 5:30 a.m.
There was some concern after bedbugs were discovered on Monday.
However, the incline manager says exterminators worked overnight to get the situation under control.
The official says the exterminators will return in a few weeks to follow-up treatments.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.