HARRISON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Butler County man is facing charges after police say he tried to break into a home “to get some ‘bud,’” but was stopped when the homeowner’s boyfriend held him at gunpoint.

Casey Hill, of Sarver, is charged with burglary, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

The incident happened late Saturday night in the front yard of a Harrison Township home.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman who owns the home told police she saw a strange man walk up to her porch steps and try to open the front door.

Police say she tried to push him outside when her boyfriend grabbed his gun and ordered Hill to the ground.

Police say he held Hill in that position until officers arrived at the scene. The couple told investigators they did not know Hill and he had no reason to be on their property.

The responding officer said Hill was “completely uncooperative,” smelled strongly of alcohol and “could hardly keep his balance.”

During questioning, police say Hill “blurted out that he was just trying to get some ‘bud.’”

Police say the couple also told them that they spotted a greenish-colored Jeep Cherokee-type vehicle that sped off when they were holding Hill on the front lawn. They said the driver may have been with the suspect.

