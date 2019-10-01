Comments
NATRONA HEIGHTS (KDKA) — A threat made to Highlands Middle School has prompted buses to be diverted and evacuations this morning.
According to the Highlands School District, the bomb threat was called in around 7:15 a.m.
As a result, district officials ordered the evacuation of the middle school and school buses diverted to Highlands High School.
Police have been called into the middle school to conduct and thorough search of the building.
In a message posted to the district’s website, officials are asking parents to let their children stay at the high school until more information can be gathered.
The incident remains under investigation.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.