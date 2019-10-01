(CNN) — New York City has banned the term “illegal alien” when used “with intent to demean, humiliate or harass a person,” the city said.
The city’s new guidelines, announced last week, also ban discrimination against someone based on their English proficiency and threats to call immigration authorities on someone “based on a discriminatory motive.” These violations can result in fines up to $250,000.
The guidance is for all public accommodations, employment and housing, the city’s Commission on Human Rights said.
“We are proud to have worked with the NYC Commission on Human Rights to produce and release this important guidance as we combat the federal government’s rhetoric of fear and xenophobic policies that have threatened the health and well-being of immigrant communities,” said Bitta Mostofi, Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office and Immigrant Affairs.
The-CNN-Wire
