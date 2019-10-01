PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people have pled guilty to trafficking a massive amount of cocaine in Western Pennsylvania.

Danny Jackson, 33, and Moussa Jabateh, 32, both plead guilty in federal court to drug charges, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Tuesday.

According to information presented in court, Jackson, Jabateh and their co-conspirators schemed to traffick and distribute between 50 to 150 kilograms of cocaine in Western Pennsylvania.

Jabateh got the cocaine, the Department of Justice said, and Jackson transported the drugs by bus from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh about twice a month for nine months.

The United States, according to the Department of Justice’s news release, seized $8 million in cash and other assets, 42 kilograms of cocaine, 12 kilograms of fentanyl, three kilograms of heroin and 121 grams of oxycodone.

Sentencing for the two has been scheduled for March 24 of next year.