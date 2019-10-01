  • KDKA TVOn Air

NORTH BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) – A North Belle Vernon man is behind bars for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography that involved a baby.

A 34-year-old North Belle Vernon, Westmoreland County man, Gabriel J. Gamble was arrested on Friday, according to the Trib.

The Trib reports court documents say a woman filed a report to a statewide child abuse hotline saying she had received a pornographic text and photo involving a baby infant.

Police were able to determine the photo and message were sent from Gamble’s phone.

Gamble will be held in jail on $200,000 bail, the Trib says.

